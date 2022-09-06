The reptile appears to be tied onto the back of the car.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Another day in Florida, another common alligator sighting. However, this alligator is seen tied to the back of an SUV.

The car was driving on I-95 in Brevard County on Saturday when a person took the picture of the reptile.

Although the alligator appears to be dead, hunters in Florida can capture the scaly reptiles during alligator hunter season with the proper permit and head out to their designated areas during specific time slots.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Statewide Alligator Hunt is a "highly sought after limited entry hunt...[with] often more than 15,000 applicants that will apply for approximately 7,000 permits."

Participants are allowed to hunt until the morning of Nov. 1.

The gator population in Florida is estimated at 1.3 million reptiles of every size, which has been stable for many years, according to the FWC.

"Recreational hunting is just one part of the FWC’s overall approach to managing the alligator population," the conservation agency explains on its website.