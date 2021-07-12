Animal Control officers warn about hot sand and the health of your pets

Restrictions on dogs at the beach are even more important as ground temperatures soar into the triple digits.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Animal Control officers in Virginia Beach have issued 14 tickets, 19 warnings and 22 verbal reminders in the last month for a common summertime problem – bringing dogs onto the sand at area beaches.

Dogs aren’t allowed on the beach at any time from Rudy Loop to 42nd Street the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day. They’re off-limits at all other beaches between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

With weather like we’re seeing right now, the restrictions are even more important, according to Animal Control Officer Adam Blankenship, for the health of the dogs.

“If they’re walking on the sand when we see temperatures above 110 degrees, they’re cooking their feet,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship saw an even bigger heat-related issue end in tragedy last year.

“We had a citizen call concerned about someone having their dog on the beach,” said Blankenship. “By the time animal control officers did arrive the animal had succumbed to heatstroke.”

Fortunately, this year Blankenship and other officers have a new tool, a John Deere terrain vehicle designed just for the beach that allows animal control officers who used to patrol on foot, to stay on top of the issue and reach more people who aren’t following the rules.