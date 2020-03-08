Asheville wildlife group gives $5K for information on Trump sticker on bear

A wildlife group in North Carolina is offering a $5,000 reward to identify a person they say is responsible for putting a “Trump 2020” sticker on a bear.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A wildlife group in North Carolina is offering a $5,000 reward to identify a person they say is responsible for putting a “Trump 2020” sticker on the collar of a bear.

Help Asheville Bears announced the reward on a Facebook post Friday.

The group said they received pictures that showed the bear with the sticker in Asheville.

The post says the animal had been trapped and tranquilized.