VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a once, maybe twice-a-year, thing at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach.

Six crossbred Pygym-Nigerian bucklings were put up for adoption after being born almost a month ago.

A dozen were bred in total, but only the boys were put up for adoption.

Petting Farm Manager Amber Phelps said they breed to increase their herd, but adopt the boys to avoid inbreeding.

“We have also found people want goats,” said Phelps. “They are smart, durable, and listen just as well as dogs do.”

As of Thursday, three of the boys had already been adopted. Three more are available, but the farm already has several willing families visiting this week.

“They go extremely fast,” said Phelps.