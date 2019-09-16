NORFOLK, Va. — As summer turns to fall, snake season begins in Hampton Roads.

Experts warn that there are even more poisonous snakes out and about as they prepare for winter.

Brian Fiske with ACME Animal Control said that the fall is prime time for rattlesnakes to search for hibernation spots as they prepare for winter and to have their babies.

Spots in your yard could look really appealing to a snake for their winter hibernation.

They like spots where they can easily hide like in long grass and piles of debris. So to keep the snakes from coming in, you're going to have to prepare your yard.

"Definitely keep your grass mowed short. When grass grows high, it gives snakes spots to hide and they feel secure. Brush piles laying around, even debris, snakes would love to get under those for protection,” said Fiske.

They'll even try and hide away in your house if they can get inside.

"If you have a missing foundation vent or a crawl space door that's missing, that's an invite for rodents, which attract snakes,” said Fiske.

Snake babies are even more nimble and able to get under even the tiniest crevices while they look for a safe spot to hide.

“They can go underneath the weatherstrip of a garage door, get in the shed, or in your flower bed,” said Fiske.

You're more likely to see a baby than an adult, not only because the babies are more nimble, but also because the average rattlesnake can have between six to 24 babies at a time.

While you're prepping your yard, it's good to listen carefully and pay attention because you're likely to hear a rattlesnake before you see it according to Fiske.

"Typically they're going to rattle at you, a distinct rattle," said Fiske.

If you do find one, don't kill the snake. Instead, call animal control because they could kill you, especially if it's a baby.

"They could kill a human. If you have a baby snake and you go pick that up and it bites you, it's going to dump its entire venom reserve into you. An adult snake can give you a dry bite, meaning they can bite you and inject no venom at all,” said Fiske.

Fiske said it's important to take precautionary measures and prepare your yard especially to protect the people most susceptible to a snake bite like children and the elderly.

Fiske said venomous snakebites are more likely to have a negative effect on small children and the elderly than on a healthy young adult.

