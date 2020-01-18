'Baby Yoda' dog looking for forever home

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is trying to find a home for a dog that they say looks just like the cutest new Star Wars character.

Take one quick glance, and you might confuse this little guy with Baby Yoda.

And, just like the character from the Disney+ TV show The Mandalorian, this little guy is looking for a home.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay posted on Facebook, saying that the 8-year-old pup wants a family to help train in the Force:

Humane Society of Tampa Bay PetOfTheWeek: BABY YODA is looking for a family! 💚 This little guy may only be 6 pounds but he is a wise 8-year-old pup and is strong with the force. 💥 He is a very sweet and calm dog. He enjoys...

From his official bio on the Humane Society website:

Hi there people! I was brought to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay to find my very own forever home! Look how handsome I am. I know some people want a puppy but why get a puppy when you can have a mature lad like myself. You know with age comes beauty and knowledge. Come visit me today!

