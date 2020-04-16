Biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.

The agency’s coordinator of raptor management says the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir.

He called the find “amazing.”

Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti.