x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

animals

Bald eagles, eaglets found nesting in arms of Arizona cactus

Biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.
Credit: Arizona Game & Fish

For the first time in decades, bald eagles have been found nesting in an Arizona saguaro cactus. 

The Arizona Game and Fish Department revealed Wednesday that biologists discovered a pair of eagles and their eaglets in the arms of a large saguaro during a recent eagle survey.

The agency’s coordinator of raptor management says the eagles are on a cactus near a central Arizona reservoir. 

He called the find “amazing.” 

Wildlife biologists have looked for decades for a sighting of bald eagles nesting in Arizona saguaro cacti. 

According to officials, the last known mention of such a site was a 1937 record.