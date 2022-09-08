Wiggly tails and puppy kisses | Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility up for adoption in Newport News

The pups have been socializing with people, learning what toys are, how baths feel, and other pillars of the "pet" life since reaching the shelter on Aug. 18.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about the Envigo beagles that aired on Aug. 9.

For the last week, five young beagles have been acclimating to the "dog life" at the Peninsula SPCA, and now they're ready to look for forever families.

The dogs, all male, were rescued from the Envigo breeding and research facility in Cumberland in April.

They were seized after investigations claimed the facility was conducting painful medical experiments on the dogs, including euthanasia without sedatives.

A judge paved the way for them to be sent to animal shelters and get a second lease on life. Some others from the group of 4,000 beagles have already been adopted from the Virginia Beach SPCA and a shelter in Williamsburg.

These particular pups were six months old when the SPCA got them on Aug. 18.

In the last few days, they've been socializing with people and dogs, learning what toys are, how baths feel, and other pillars of the "pet" life.

"The boys are settling in nicely and coming out of their shells, and these smiles are contagious!" the SPCA's Facebook page says.

You can submit an application for one of the dogs by going to the SPCA on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. They're open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The shelter is also accepting donations for their medical care, if you want to help but can't adopt right now.