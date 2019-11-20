WASHINGTON — Washingtonians and loyal visitors of the National Zoo can now be at peace. The beloved panda, Bei Bei, has safely arrived in China after boarding his one-way, non-stop flight out of Dulles International Airport to Chengdu, China.

Don't worry, Bei Bei won't be alone just yet.

The Smithsonian National Zoo sent over their animal care team to China as well. The team will ensure he's properly acclimated to his new surroundings. They will also be staying with Bei Bei at the Bifengxia Panda Base.

Bei Bei was able to arrive safely to his new permanent home thanks to a donated FedEx Panda Express aircraft.

A lot of preparation was taken to make sure that Bei Bei's trip across continents ran smoothly. He was joined in the aircraft by a veterinarian, a panda keeper, and even a special flight crew.

As Chinese scientists continue to work towards reintroducing giant pandas into the wild, Bei Bei will now have the opportunity to thrive in his new wildlife to be apart of a Chinese breeding program.

The National Zoo's ongoing breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association ensures that all pandas born at the zoo will move to join their natural habitats after four years.

While Bei Bei's send-off has been bittersweet, his beloved visitors can find happiness in knowing that he's going to be okay.

