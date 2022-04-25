Beloved tiger brothers set to depart from Virginia Zoo

Stubbley and Osceola are brother Malayan tigers who were born at the zoo in 2016.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate Virginia Zoo story that aired on April 14.

If you've visited the Virginia Zoo, chances are you've seen this dynamic duo of tiger brothers romping around. Now, it's time to say goodbye.

Stubbley and Osceola are brother Malayan tigers who were born at the zoo in 2016. When their mother was unable to care for them after birth, staff stepped in and raised them by hand.

For visitors, the babies were the center of attention through multiple initiatives, from public viewing of cub feedings to a “Cub Cam” and virtual series called #TigerTuesdays held at the Animal Wellness Campus.

Fast forward to now, and they aren't so little anymore.

While they've had the opportunity to grow up around their father, 11-year-old tiger Christopher, it's time for them to move to new pastures. Literally.

They received the recommendation from the Species Survival Plan to move to other Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facilities. This will allow them to mate, and help increase the population of the species.