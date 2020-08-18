Bentley & Friends: Blue Angels Advocacy and Rescue Resource

A non-profit animal welfare group is focused on saving one of the most neglected dog breeds out there: the pit bull.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Blue Angels Advocacy and Rescue Resource is a non-profit animal welfare group based in Hampton that focuses on saving one of the most infamous dog breeds out there: the pit bull.

There are a number of myths and stereotypes about the breed and because of it, these dogs not only get overlooked, but tend to be abandoned and surrendered on a regular basis.

Regina Quinn, founder of Blue Angels, started this rescue to educate potential owners as well as protect the breed.

Quinn said taking care of the rescues is a full-time job, and making sure they find the right home is her priority.

Quinn told 13News Now that most of the dogs in her rescue were surrendered by their owners, and often, being in the rescue turns out to be better for them than living with inattentive owners.

"It's pretty much 24/7," she said. "Not only do we take care of the dogs that are in our care, but we're very well-known as an organization that can be reached out to for urgent situations. Ninety percent of our dogs come from owners, or from abuse and neglect cases, so we have the owners surrender the dogs directly to us."

Fostering is a big part of Blue Angels Rescue.

Tonya Benjamin, who fostered and then adopted her pit bull, Piper, from the rescue, said fostering was a great way for her and Piper to get to know each other in a home environment.

"It is a process, but it is worth the process," she said. "The screening is in-depth, but it is worth it for them to find the right people and the right home to be in."