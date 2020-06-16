Bentley and Friends: Dog Days of Summer

13News Now spoke to pet owners at the oceanfront about how they feel to finally be back at the beach with their furry companions.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Through the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, beaches were closed to recreation to prevent the spread of the virus among crowds. Now, in phase two of the governor's reopening plan, people - and their pets - can hit the sands again.

One beach-goer, who owns a husky named Freya, said because of her dog's breed, staying indoors was tough.

"It was definitely hard because huskies need a lot of exercise," she said, "So she's definitely happy to be out here again!"

The same goes for goldendoodles Chewy and Leia, who usually go out in the spring to enjoy a nice swim.

"Chewy loves to jump in the water and Leia kinda does a little paddle around a couple times. but they love the water,” said their owner, Mike.

It's common to see dogs on the boardwalk, but a 13News Now reporter even ran into a couple kittens enjoying the sunshine. Their names? Jack Jack and Shellbell.

Another woman was out at the oceanfront to let her puppy experience the beach for the first time.

"It's been great for us," Trisha said. "We're coming from New York City so we're use to an indoor urban setting so it was nice to get her out just to get some fresh air and see the beach for the first time. She had her first experience yesterday."