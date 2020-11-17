Bentley & Friends: Roundworm infections spiking in Hampton Roads

A new study said Hampton was one of the top 10 worst cities in the country for roundworm infections.

HAMPTON, Va. — A new study came out highlighting the top 10 cities in the United States with the highest roundworm infections, and Hampton is high on the list.

For a more in-depth look at the study and why our area sees higher than normal roundworm infections, we spoke with an expert: Dr. Craig Prior, board member of the Companion Animal Parasite Council (CAPC). That's the group that conducted the study.

So what drove Hampton up into the danger zone?

“That just means there is a backstory going on here, and it maybe you’ve had a bunch of rescue animals coming in, people have adopted them, taken to the vet and found to have intestinal parasites,” Prior said.

Prior says this is likely behind the large month-to-month increase in cases in our area.

How does my animal become infected?

“When the females start laying eggs they will literally lay thousands upon thousands eggs that come out in the dog and cat’s stool," Prior explained. "These parasitic eggs will then contaminate the environment and contaminate the soil. They are incredibly hardy and can last for years in the environment."

It's also a matter of timing.

“We actually do know now that we have a seasonal variation," he said. "Roundworm numbers tend to increase in the winter months."

Only about half of pet owners admit to picking up after their pets use the bathroom. That's bad news, if you frequent a dog park.

“There was a study done last year where they looked at dog parks and found that 80% of dog parks in the U.S. are contaminated by parasitic elements. One in five dogs that goes to a dog park is positive for intestinal parasites,” Prior said.

And - it’s not just our animals that can get infected.

“Roundworms can be transmitted to humans as well, CDC reports up to about 10,000 cases a year,” he told us.

Even crazier, Prior said 14% of the U.S. population is "zero positive" for roundworm antibodies, meaning they’ve come into contact with them at some point.

What symptoms should I look out for that my pet is infected?

“Clinical signs of puppies and kittens is often just weight loss, pot belly, unthriftiness, vomiting, diarrhea, sometimes bloody diarrhea,” Prior said.

There is good news, though! Roundworms are preventable.

“The Companion Animal Parasite Council recommends that all puppies and kittens be checked for intestinal parasites four times in the first year of life. All adult dogs and cats should be tested twice a year,” Prior recommended.

“The bottom line is that your veterinarian is your local expert," he said. "They know your pet, they know you, they know your lifestyle. They’re the best ones that can protect your pet and your family. The good news is that we have monthly preventives that will prevent your dog or cat from contracting these intestinal parasites.”