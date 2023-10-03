'Need a miracle': Bertie County Humane Society seeks temporary placement for 12 dogs during renovations

The shelter is asking the public to spread the word in hopes of finding a shelter or rescue with room to hold onto the dogs.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Bertie County Humane Society is scrambling to find temporary homes for a dozen dogs by the end of the week when the shelter will undergo renovations that require all the animals off the property.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the shelter said it's floors are being resealed and painted, so the canines need to be placed — at least temporarily — elsewhere until the renovations are completed.

The situation is the "worst emergency we have ever announced," the shelter said. "This could not have happened at a worse time ... when every rescue and every shelter that we know of is completely full. These precious lives need a miracle!"

Of the 15 canines the shelter houses, 11 require a "safe placement" in a rescue or approved home. Three dogs are currently being held for a court case that the shelter says the county is responsible for finding a placement for.