x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

'Need a miracle': Bertie County Humane Society seeks temporary placement for 12 dogs during renovations

The shelter is asking the public to spread the word in hopes of finding a shelter or rescue with room to hold onto the dogs.
Credit: Bertie County Humane Society
Delta is one of 12 dogs Bertie County Humane Society seeks to rehome ahead of renovations.

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Bertie County Humane Society is scrambling to find temporary homes for a dozen dogs by the end of the week when the shelter will undergo renovations that require all the animals off the property.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the shelter said it's floors are being resealed and painted, so the canines need to be placed — at least temporarily — elsewhere until the renovations are completed.

The situation is the "worst emergency we have ever announced," the shelter said. "This could not have happened at a worse time ... when every rescue and every shelter that we know of is completely full. These precious lives need a miracle!"

Of the 15 canines the shelter houses, 11 require a "safe placement" in a rescue or approved home. Three dogs are currently being held for a court case that the shelter says the county is responsible for finding a placement for.

The shelter is asking the public to spread the word in hopes of finding a shelter or rescue with room to hold onto the dogs. Photos and a description of each dog needing shelter are posted on the Bertie County Humane Society's Facebook.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Peninsula SPCA's second largest fundraiser happening this weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out