Several black bears found in a tree in Western Branch area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — City of Chesapeake officials are keeping people away from a street in Western Branch where a black bear is up in a tree with some cubs.

The city's Animal Services department is asking people to stay in their homes until the Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Officers can get there and figure out how to help the bears.

"Black bears can be unpredictable, especially when sows (mothers) have cubs. This is an extremely stressful situation for the bears, so it's important to stay away from the area," the city wrote on its Animal Services Facebook page. "That includes driving past the site."

Black bears live in many areas across the United States and Canada, but they tend to prefer forested areas without many people.