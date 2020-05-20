Dixie the bloodhound puppy is the newest addition to the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, and she's a whole lot of cute!

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — This is a cute emergency.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy-in-training.

Her name is Dixie and she has the best floppy ears. She's a bloodhound puppy!

The sheriff's office made the announcement about Dixie on Facebook. She's around two months old and was given to the department by a local family to help further the K-9 program.

The sheriff's office said Dixie will be trained for single-purpose tracking. She'll help sniff out clues, people who are lost, and runners, but for now, she'll just attend meetings and demonstrations as a cute puppy.