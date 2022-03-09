Virginia Zoo offers Breakfast with the Animals, summer concerts, paint shows in 2022

From Breakfast with the Animals to the ZooBoo, there are events for everyone on the lineup. For 2022, there's a new Adult Prom Night and a Wet Paint Show and Sale.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo is bringing back an even wider range of animal exhibits in 2022.

Wednesday, spokeswoman Ashley Mars released the zoo's schedule for the year. From Breakfast with the Animals, to Growl Fest, to the ZooBoo, there are events for everyone on the lineup.

It's not just returning favorites, though. This year, there's a new Adult Prom Night and a Wet Paint Show and Sale.

For the paint show, artists will spread throughout the park at 9:30 a.m., painting different animals, and will regroup at 12:30 p.m. for judging. People will be able to buy their work right off their easels in the Fountain Plaza.

"By bringing back fan-favorites events and introducing new offerings, the Zoo hopes to spread its mission of saving wildlife to new audiences and driving guest engagement in a fun and meaningful way," Mars said.

And, making things even easier, people don't have to make reservations in advance to visit the Virginia Zoo anymore. That policy went into place during the COVID-19 pandemic, but stopped in February.

Here's the full lineup of special events for 2022:

Breakfast with the Animals: March 26

Adult Prom Night: April 16

Wet Paint Show and Sale at the Virginia Zoo: April 23

Member Night: May 12, August 4

Party for the Planet: May 21

Bike Night: May 26

Pride Night: June 9

Summer Concerts: Starting in June

Growl Fest: September 10

Adult Night Beastly Ball: October 7

ZooBoo: October 22 & 23

ZooLumination: November

Noon Year’s Eve: December 31