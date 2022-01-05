Meet Tigerlily, the Chesapeake Animal Services dog that will take a field trip to the fire department

Tigerlily is healthy and knows how to sit for treats. She also walks on a leash, gently nudges people who aren't paying enough attention to her and has "zoomies."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Every month, Chesapeake Animal Services brings an adoptable dog on a field trip to one of the city's fire departments.

Jan. 5 is Tigerlily's lucky day.

Chesapeake Animal Services found the young pit bull terrier as a stray a few months ago -- she was underweight, at just 32 lbs.

After some care and a lot of love, Tigerlily is healthy, clean and knows how to play with toys and sit for treats. She also walks on a leash, gently nudges people who aren't paying enough attention to her and breaks into "zoomies" after bath time. She's ready to find a home.

Her day at the Chesapeake Fire Department won't just be for her, though.

"The program is mutually beneficial, relieving stress and bringing joy to both fire department personnel and shelter animals in Chesapeake," the animal shelter's Facebook post reads.

The fire department's Facebook page said she'd be coming through to wag her tail and sniff employees in training, communications and Station 4.