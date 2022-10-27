'Cold stun' season is here for sea turtles. Here's what to do if you find one lying still on a beach.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is asking people to be on the lookout for cold-stunned sea turtles. That's a condition similar to hypothermia.

The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center is asking people to be on the lookout for cold-stunned sea turtles.

On Wednesday, the aquarium posted on Facebook that the "cold stun season" had come weeks early.

That's a condition sort of like hypothermia, which keeps sea turtles from swimming correctly.

"Sea turtles are ectotherms, meaning that unlike humans, who produce our own body heat for warmth, sea turtles rely on their environment for the warmth needed to function. Because of this, sea turtles usually head south out of our area before the colder months arrive," the aquarium wrote. "However, when temperatures drop too low for them too quickly, they may end up in an almost comatose state, stranded, and in need of assistance."

If you see a sea turtle lying still on a beach, it may need help.

Don't touch it, but call the aquarium's Stranding Response Team at 757-385-7575. It's helpful to have the turtle's specific location figured out when you call, so rescuers can find it.