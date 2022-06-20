Critical capacity: Animal shelters in Virginia Beach, Norfolk seeking adopters

Shelters across Hampton Roads have been filling up fast, and some of them are at complete capacity.

If you've been thinking about whether you want to expand your family and adopt a furry friend or two, now is a great time.

On June 20, the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center posted on their Facebook page that they have no more empty kennels.

Currently, all adoptions at VBACAC are $10, and any pair you adopt is buy-one-get-one-free!

"We are here to be a resource to our VB community but we are taxed beyond our means right now and pleading for pet owners to keep their pets home unless absolutely needed," they wrote in a post to the community.

"If you need to rehome your pet - do it yourself - check out our resources."

Another post emphasized the need again:

"We are still in an extremely critical situation with space and the animals continue to stroll into our shelter."



Other shelters across Hampton Roads are encouraging adoption this summer, especially with kitten season in full swing.