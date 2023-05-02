Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Portsmouth, 2 dogs possibly exposed

The Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control and the Portsmouth Health Department are managing the dogs.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A raccoon found in Portsmouth tested positive for rabies and two dogs were possibly exposed last Thursday, according to city health officials.

The Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control responded to a residence on Courtney Road after the callers said a dead raccoon was found in their backyard and their dogs were exposed to it.

On Monday, the Portsmouth Health Department confirmed that the raccoon tested positive for rabies. The Portsmouth Bureau of Animal Control and the health department are managing the dogs.

No people were exposed to the raccoon, health officials said.

The health department shared the following tips to make sure people and pets aren't exposed to rabies: