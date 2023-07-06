Health officials looking for dog that bit person at Hampton Soccer Park

The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts said the dog won't be taken away from its owner. It will only be placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts said they are looking for a dog that bit a person in Hampton earlier this week. If the dog isn't found, the person may have to be treated to prevent rabies.

It happened on the afternoon of July 5 at the Hampton Soccer Park, located at Old Buckroe Road and Andrews Boulevard. The animal is described as a light brown/tan, boxer-type of dog.

Health officials said if found, the dog won't be taken away from its owner. It will only be placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

If you've seen a dog that fits this description in the area of Hampton Soccer Park, you're asked to call Hampton Animal Control at 757-727-6111.

Health officials encourage people to report all exposures, enjoy wildlife from a distance, and make sure family pets are vaccinated and protected against rabies.