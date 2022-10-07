Dog encounters rabid raccoon in Chesapeake

The health department said the dog was up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and is under a 10-day observation period.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake resident's dog encountered a rabid raccoon in the Norfolk Highlands section of the city Tuesday.

According to the Chesapeake Health Department, it happened in the 1300 block of Oleander Avenue. When animal services arrived, the raccoon was already dead. After testing, the raccoon was confirmed rabies positive.

The health department said the dog was up-to-date on rabies vaccinations and is under a 10-day observation period. The dog's owner wasn't exposed to the raccoon.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that attacks the nervous system, according to the health department.