Dog euthanized after attack on beach, owner of attacking dog charged

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Animal Control reported Monday that a dog had to be euthanized after a June 23 attack on the beach, near Lauderdale Avenue.

Officials wrote in a Facebook post that someone called in a dog attack that day, just before noon. Police broke up the fight.

The owners of the victim dog took that pet to a veterinary hospital, where it was euthanized.

The dog investigators determined to be the attacker was seized, and was being held by Animal Control pending a "Dangerous Dog Determination" hearing.

Officials did not detail what kinds of dog the victim and attacker were.

The attacking dog's owner, Taryn N. Subeh, is scheduled to have that hearing in court today.

Subeh, 36, was charged with allowing a dog on the beach, failure to control a dog and not vaccinating a pet for rabies.