Bear the Rottie missing for 3 years from Texas home found on Colorado highway

A dog named Bear went missing from his yard in Texas three years ago – he was found running down a highway in Westminster and will reunite with his owner soon.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Bear the Rottweiler certainly has a reason to smile now that he's been found – the wayward pooch was found running down Highway 36 near Westminster on Thursday after what's presumed as a very long road trip.

Three years ago, Bear was in his yard when his owner, Nicholas Natividad, who said he thought his dog was taken by someone – a dog-napping. So when he got the call that Bear was found in Colorado and in good shape he was ecstatic.

Westminster Police (WPD) said they took a call around 10:30 a.m. about a dog running in traffic on Hwy. 36 and animal officers responded and looked for the dog.

Meanwhile, a passing motorist, Jessica Misegadis, who drives on Hwy. 36 everyday to commute to and from work, also spotted Bear in traffic.

"I saw this dog run across the highway and I slammed on my brakes and stopped and opened the door and whistled and tried to get him in the car," said Misegadis.

She said she happened to be in the right place at the right time. "I was honking my horn so people would look around and wonder why my hazards were on because it was crazy traffic and cars were flying by."

Misegadis said Bear was so scared and she saw no aggression, "He was just the sweetest and you could just tell he was a good boy." She took him straight to the police department with the mindset that if he was hers she would hope someone would do the right thing and see if he's chipped.

Bear was scanned by animal management officer Jonathan Meketuk and revealed he's been missing from Texas.

"We called the owner and he was ecstatic and looking forward to the reunion of his dog Bear," said WPD Sgt. Ray Esslinger. "We coordinated a reunion between the dog and Nicholas with Foothills Animal Shelter – that's where we took Bear because we don't keep dogs overnight in the police department."



9NEWS has reached out to Natividad about Bear being found two states away, but we haven't talked to him about the good news yet.

His rescuer at the right time has a message for Bear's owner. "He definitely has a story to tell," said Misegadis. "Just let him know that I'm glad that I was able to be there and have his baby back home. I hope he knows I'm glad that I was able to bring them back together, it's an uplifting feeling for me as well."

She admitted she has a bit of a bond with the dog even though they were only together for a short time. "Just the circumstances or whatever it was, it was a home run – he needed help and I was there," said Misegadis.