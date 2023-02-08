24 dogs and puppies flown in from Louisiana to escape 'oppressive heat', will be up for adoption at VBSPCA

The dogs and puppies are currently settling in at the shelter and will be up for adoption in the coming days and weeks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach SPCA got 24 dogs flown in from the Deep South to get them out of the dangerous heat.

The dogs were flown from St. Landry Parish Animal Control in rural Louisiana. They arrived at Norfolk International Airport around noon on Wednesday.

The Bissell Pet Foundation coordinated the transportation to get the dogs out of the "oppressive heat in the Deep South, where shelters are facing overcrowding like so many across the nation," according to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

The Virginia Beach SPCA will put the animals in the Adoptable Animals section of their website once they are ready to be housed.