'Laying on the ground, not moving' | Nests of egrets crash down in Portsmouth neighborhood, killing dozens of birds and injuring more

Egrets are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and habitat management in "active" rookeries are prohibited.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Up above the houses on Lynn Drive in Portsmouth came storm debris crashing down, but summertime wind and rain this weekend brought down more than tree limbs and leaves.

Neighbors walked outside Monday afternoon to a much different sight. They and responding agencies like Portsmouth Animal Control and fire officials collected and cleaned up dozens of fallen egrets from the Lynn Drive rookery on the Western Branch of the Elizabeth River.

“My husband probably cleaned up maybe 20," resident Catrena Speller said.

Estimates by neighbors like Bethany Gottleber believe dozens of egrets did not survive, as they saw many birds dead on their lawns and street corners.

“More than a dozen white birds on the ground, not moving," she recalled. “There were two dead ones by my carport."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture:

Since herons and egrets are protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, habitat management in active rookeries is prohibited. All habitat modifications to prevent future rookeries must be performed during the non-breeding season.

Approximately 15 egrets that fell on Lynn Drive and survived are now with Lisa Barlow, who runs the migratory bird rehabilitation center TREE (Tidewater Rehabilitation and Environmental Education).

“Thirteen [adults]of them right now, three of them are injured and have appointments for surgery this week," Barlow told 13News Now.

She said they’ll rehab their injuries over the next two to three weeks