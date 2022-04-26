Outer Banks welcomes first filly of the year

While the filly isn't exactly "new," beachgoers saw her for the first time on the beach Sunday.

COROLLA, N.C. — Author's Note: The above video is from a previous story that aired on Sept. 4, 2019.

The Outer Banks welcomed its first filly of the 2022 season.

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Cedar was born about a month ago. She's named after the trees she was born under.

The foal's month-late debut is due to her mother "keeping her safely out of view back on the reserve." The nonprofit said the flies drove Cedar and her mother out onto the beach Sunday.

The nonprofit went on to say the filly's mom, Orlanda, is not pregnant.

"She's just shaped like that," they said.