Spooky Seas: 'Fins and Frights' Halloween Event set to haunt the Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The spooky times don't stop, even when you feel like leaving the land and diving deep into the sea.

The Virginia Aquarium is hosting its annual Halloween "Fins and Frights" event on Oct. 21 and 22 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Wear your cutest or creepiest costume, and prepare to enjoy the exhibits that are decorated hauntingly.

Take a look at what you can expect below:

Tickets are $25.95 per person, but if you're a member, you get 50% off!