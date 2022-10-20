x
Animals

Spooky Seas: 'Fins and Frights' Halloween Event set to haunt the Virginia Aquarium

Wear your cutest or creepiest costume, and prepare to enjoy the exhibits that are decorated hauntingly.
Credit: Wendy Nelson / Virginia Aquarium

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The spooky times don't stop, even when you feel like leaving the land and diving deep into the sea. 

The Virginia Aquarium is hosting its annual Halloween "Fins and Frights" event on Oct. 21 and 22 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. 

Take a look at what you can expect below: 

Tickets are $25.95 per person, but if you're a member, you get 50% off! 

Whether you're young or old, it's certain to be a scary fun time for all. 

To learn more about the Virginia Aquarium and other upcoming events, click here. 

