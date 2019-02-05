The 2019 bear cub season started for the Wildlife Center of Virginia on Friday, April 19.

The female cub #19-0492 was found alone in a very urban part of Roanoke near a busy road by a Walmart. The Roanoke Police were able to pick up the cub and call a DGIF biologist to discuss the situation.

The police were concerned that there was no safe space to leave the cub to be reunited with her mother; there was a high risk of injury or of a private citizen picking up the cub. So, the DGIF biologist brought the young bear to the Wildlife Center that same afternoon.

Black Bear cub #19-0492

Wildlife Center of Virginia

Dr. Karra examined the bear cub when she arrived and found her to be bright, alert, and very vocal. The bear had a few fleas and ticks, and was a little thin; she weighed in at 1.78 kg. Radiographs were within normal limits.

A second cub joined cub #19-0492 on April 24.

A citizen in Augusta County saw a Black Bear cub all alone on April 22. The next day, the cub was spotted again alone, so the citizen contacted the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, who came and picked up the cub.

On the afternoon of April 24, DGIF officials brought the cub to the Wildlife Center.

Cub #19-0546, a female, was examined by a veterinarian when she arrived. No injuries or abnormalities were found, and the cub was given oral electrolytes.

Bear cub #19-0546

Wildlife Center of Virginia

On the morning of April 25, wildlife rehabilitators placed the new cub with the other Black Bear cub, #19-0492. The two will grow up together for the next year until both are old enough for release in the spring of 2020.

On May 1, the Wildlife Center said the bears are enjoying each others company. Both have gained weight and they are becoming more active.

Bear cubs #19-0492 and #19-0546

Wildlife Center of Virginia