CARTERET COUNTY, North Carolina — The first venomous Portuguese Man-o-war of the 2019 season was found at the Outer Banks this week.

On Monday, Cape Lookout National Seashore posted on Facebook about the dangerous creature, which is often mistaken for a jellyfish. Officials said it was found on North Core Banks near mile 16.

Officials said south and east winds have blown it ashore.

A man-of-war has long, venomous tentacles that are powerful enough to kill fish. Even if the creature is dead, it can still sting whatever it comes in contact with.

Reggie Williams of Ripley's Aquarium said while the sting is rarely deadly for humans, it is extremely painful and can last from a few minutes to a few weeks.

