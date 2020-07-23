Fox tests positive for rabies in Newport News

The health department didn't say the fox came into contact with anyone, but reminded residents to vaccinate their pets and avoid contact with wildlife.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thursday, the Peninsula Health District said a fox that was found in the 700 block of Industrial Park Drive had tested positive for rabies.

This time, the health department didn't say it had been in contact with any people or pets, but encouraged people to speak out if they had possibly gotten too close - because rabies is fatal, without treatment.

"Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health Office of the Peninsula Health Department," wrote a spokesperson. "Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal."

The health district asked people to continue to vaccinate their pets for rabies, and to avoid leaving trash uncovered or feeding pets outside.