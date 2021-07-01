Fox tests positive for rabies in York County; cat tests positive in Newport News

It's important to let a doctor know if you've been bitten, scratched, or somehow touched a wild animal's saliva, since rabies is a fatal disease if not treated.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Peninsula Health District officials are asking people who live in the Barlow Road area of York County to let them know if they've had any encounters with wild animals after a fox tested positive for rabies in that area.

It's important to let a doctor know if you've been bitten, scratched, or somehow touched a wild animal's saliva, since rabies is a fatal disease if not treated in time.

People also could be in trouble if their pets have been in contact with the rabid animal.

If you think you might have had a run-in with a wild animal in that area recently, please call the health department at 757.603.4277.

After hours, the York County Animal Control can take your call at 757.890.3601.