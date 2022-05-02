Gaming company donates bloodhound puppy, Rosie, to Hampton police

Colonial Downs Group (CDG) and Rosie's Gaming Emporium, a two-pronged gaming company, gifted the puppy to the Hampton Police Division.

HAMPTON, Va. — Great things can come in small packages, and Rosie the bloodhound puppy is one example.

Colonial Downs Group (CDG) and Rosie's Gaming Emporium, a two-pronged gaming company, gifted the puppy to the Hampton Police Division on Monday.

The company is also donating money for her training, so little Rosie can (one day) help with search and rescue cases.

The American Kennel Club describes the wrinkly, long-eared breed as all-star sniffers.

"The world-famous 'Sleuth Hound' does one thing better than any creature on earth: find people who are lost or hiding," the website reads. "An off-duty Bloodhound is among the canine kingdom's most docile citizens, but he's relentless and stubborn on a scent."

A spokesperson for the gaming company said buying and training bloodhounds can be a very expensive process.

Vincent Jordan, the general manager of Rosie’s Hampton, was at a ceremony to pass over the pup.