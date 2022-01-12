A 'Golden' Opportunity To Give Back: Here are some animal shelters across Hampton Roads where you can donate in Betty White's honor

In light of her passing, a national movement has started where people are encouraged to donate to their local animal shelters or animal organizations.

Beloved American icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99 on December 31, 2021. While she was known for her passion for acting, she also had another very important passion: animal advocacy.

White was frequently known to donate both her money and time to various non-profits, from the Morris Animal Foundation, which created the Betty White Wildlife Fund, to Guide Dogs for the Blind.

In light of her passing, a national movement has started where people are encouraged to donate to their local animal shelters or animal organizations in honor of what would have been her 100th birthday on January 17.

Here are several shelters across Hampton Roads that are participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge in her memory: