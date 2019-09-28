NORFOLK, Va. — A dog named Nino checked something off his bucket list: Meet the stars of the Norfolk Police Department lip sync challenge!

RELATED: Norfolk Police Department accepts the #LipSyncChallenge

Nino, a six-year-old pooch, has inoperable terminal cancer. Even without the diagnosed with cancer, he has had a pretty tough life. He was a victim of cruelty and neglect before being rescued by the Chesapeake Animal Services.

He was transferred to Compassion for Canines for medical assistance before he was eventually moved into a foster home to live out the remained of his days.

The good boy managed to find a loving home with Suzy Swims, a staff member at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

Suzy created a Facebook page, "A day in the life of the goodest doy, Nino." to showcase the adventures Nino takes to make sure he is "living in the moment."

The page said Nino has touched so many lives, and he is a reminder to live, laugh, and love.

Nino has already checked a few things off his bucket list like taking a boat ride on the Elizabeth River, getting a professional photo shoot, visiting the Bodie Island Lighthouse, and so much more.

His most recent bucket list check was meeting the stars behind the world-famous Norfolk Police Department lip-sync challenge.

RELATED: Norfolk police take home top prize on network show

The Norfolk Police Department posted on their Facebook page saying, "This past week, #NorfolkPD heard that one of the things on Nino’s bucket list was to meet the #NPD lip-sync All-Stars. Needless to say, it was a pleasure to meet Nino and one of his foster mothers, Ms. Swims, from Virginia Beach SPCA."

Over time Nino had gained a lot of attention. He loves to go into work at the Virginia Beach SPCA with his foster mom, so people have even stopped by the shelter just to visit Nino.

Click here to learn more about the adorable doggo and his adventures.