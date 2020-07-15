Squirrel and groundhog spend time together eating at mini picnic table

The man who caught the moment on camera says the two seem to like each other's company.

RHODE ISLAND, USA — Editor's Note: The image above is a file photo. Scroll down for the Facebook post showing the picture at the picnic table.

A man in Rhode Island captured an adorable moment of a groundhog and squirrel eating together on camera.

Ronald Lopes moved to a wooded area in Rhode Island with his family about a year ago and started hanging bird feeders up a few months after the move, according to WJAR.

Lopes told WJAR birds weren't the only animals that liked his feeders. They had brought more squirrels and chip monks around, too. And that gave him an idea.

A few weeks ago, he bought a miniature picnic table to set up next to the life-size one he and his family use. A photo Lopes took of a groundhog and squirrel eating together at the table shows that it's been put to good use.

Lopes told WJAR the two really seem to like each other's company. Lopes told Storyful he thinks the duo has grown to even trust one another.

Lopes shared his photo with a Facebook group, wondering how the pair's date went.

Ronald J Lopes How do you think their date went?

What other people are reading right now: