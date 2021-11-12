Each week Maxie B's delivers pupcakes to adoptable dogs at Guilford County Animal Services.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a partnership that will make your ears perk up, Maxie B's and Guilford County Animal Services.

Each week bakers visit the adoptable dogs to give them a special treat, sprinkled in with some ear scratches.

"It's seriously the cutest thing ever. All the dogs just go crazy for them," Maxie B's staff member Madalynn Reese said.

Each treat is made with molasses, carrots, blueberries, oats, flax seed and of course, a lot of TLC.

"I love animals so it obviously makes my heart happy," staff member Kinsey Land said.

Reese and Land delivered some of the pupcakes and said this has gone on for a couple of years now.

Pupcakes Just a taste of a Tuesday at Guilford County Animal Services. Maxie B's Bakery & Dessert Café delivers special pupcakes to the adoptable dogs each week! My heart melted seeing the pups so happy! WFMY News 2 Posted by Stacey Spivey on Friday, November 12, 2021

"It's not like your typical dog treat either, so its not like a milk bone or dry kibble, its a cupcake right? A pupcake. I mean come on, you can't go wrong with that," Guilford County Animal Services Director Jorge Ortega said.

It's the perfect recipe for a partnership started for the pets, but also impacts the people and the community.