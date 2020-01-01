VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 12-year-old pup found himself in a kennel at the Virginia Beach SPCA.

"He doesn't know why he is here," said SPCA Animal Outreach Manager Suzy Swims.

Last week he had a home of his own.

"The family said he is old and not great with other people outside of the home," Swims said. "We later found out he was snapping at the puppy."

The SPCA took the dog in and had its veterinarians check the dog. They said he still has a lot of life left in him.

"He has lots of life, he is sweet," Swims said. "He just doesn't want to be in a house with an eight-week-old puppy biting on his face."

He is just one example of a holiday surrender.

Swims has seen animals signed over for various reasons all year but said December can get busy.

"People surrender their animals during Christmas because they are going away for the holidays," Swims said. "Or surrender their older pets because they are maybe being incontinent, and their family is coming over."

The Virginia Beach SPCA took in several dogs already this week.

Swims said most shelters in the area are full.

'Present puppies' are also an issue this time of year. They can be a gift someone isn't prepared for. The SPCA hasn't had the problem this season but said it happens.

"We try to make sure that there is an outcome for the animal that is going to be successful and long-lasting," said SPCA Chief Communications Officer Kate Baldwin.

The SPCA said adoption decisions should never be made on a whim. The organization has policies to find the right fit for the animals.

"Every single animal in the home needs to meet the animal prior to us actually finalizing the adoption," Baldwin said. "So, there aren't any surprises."

It's hard for staff to watch animals come into the shelter and wait. But, Swims said there is usually a light at the end of the tunnel.

This SPCA adopts over 2,700 animals a year. They also have 1,500 animals go into foster homes.

"The lows are very low, but the highs are very high," Swims said. "We get to see many amazing animals find wonderful homes."

She knows her 12-year-old pup's best days are ahead of him.

"He is starting to understand that we are here to help him," Swims said.

Visit the Virginia Beach SPCA's website to see pets up for adoption!

