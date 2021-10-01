Harygul's Halloween holds 'Pawchella' event in Virginia Beach to promote pet adoptions

Pembroke Mall and Harygul's Halloween hosted a Paw Parade Pet Costume Contest on Saturday in an effort to help 1,000 animals get adopted.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — If you're looking to make an addition to your family this fall, now is the time to do it. Several pets were at the 'MALLoween on the BOOlvd' event Saturday in need of a home.

Pembroke Mall and Harygul's Halloween hosted a 'Pawchella' event Saturday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to get pets adopted. Harygul's store wants to get 1,000 pets into new homes for the month of October.

The pups were dressed in costumes for the Halloween Paw Parade Pet Costume Contest.

There was plenty of activities for guests to enjoy including free bounce houses, pony rides games and more. They were also offered Rita's Italian Ice to stay cool while listening to live music played at the event.

Additionally, animal rescues were at the celebration with pups who were available for adoption.

For more information on adopting a furry friend, you can visit the Virginia Beach SPCA website.