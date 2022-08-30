Hawk carpools on Virginia highway while stuck on car grill

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A hawk in Fairfax County, Virginia was in need of a wingman after it had a slight delay in its commute on Monday when a driver found that it was stuck on the grill of their car.
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, after being called to rescue the hawk around the area of I-66 and I-495, Animal Protection Police Officer McLemore removed the hawk from the car.
Following the bird's rescue, the officer made plans for the hawk to be taken care of at a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center, according to officials.
"Thanks to our Animal Protection Police Officers for all you do," the Fairfax County Police Department on Facebook.
Read more animal-related stories:
While the waiting list to adopt them is long...some homes may be better fits than others.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.