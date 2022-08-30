Hawk carpools on Virginia highway while stuck on car grill

A hawk was found stuck in the grill of a car on the highway during a Monday commute.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A hawk in Fairfax County, Virginia was in need of a wingman after it had a slight delay in its commute on Monday when a driver found that it was stuck on the grill of their car.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, after being called to rescue the hawk around the area of I-66 and I-495, Animal Protection Police Officer McLemore removed the hawk from the car.

Following the bird's rescue, the officer made plans for the hawk to be taken care of at a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center, according to officials.

"Thanks to our Animal Protection Police Officers for all you do," the Fairfax County Police Department on Facebook.

