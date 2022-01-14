These adorable kittens at the Humane Rescue Alliance are named for Betty White

The adorable 3-week-old kittens are named after White, her pets and her characters.

WASHINGTON — The Humane Rescue Alliance has named a litter of adorable 3-week-old kittens in honor of beloved actress and devoted animal advocate Betty White.

The kittens are named Betty White; Rose, after her character in Golden Girls; Marion, Betty's middle name; Bea after her role in That 70s Show; Pontiac and Stormy after her dogs.

"HRA is also grateful to honor her legacy by participating in the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge encouraging animal lovers to donate to local shelters this Monday, Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday," the animal rescue said in a release.

Those who would like to donate to the Humane Rescue Alliance in memory of Betty White can do so here.

White passed away on New Year's Eve, six days after having a stroke.