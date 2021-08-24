Humane Society in Gloucester first to be sensory inclusive certified in US

The certification equips staff with tools and techniques to provide a more inclusive environment for visitors.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is from March 2021.

The Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society is the first animal shelter in the United States to become KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Certified.

This means it will allow the organization to be more accommodating and inclusive of visitors with sensory difficulties.

“Animals have always had a special place in our hearts and to know that Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society has taken the extra steps to make their organization sensory inclusive is heartwarming," said Uma Srivastava, the executive director of KultureCity. "Our communities are what shapes our lives and to know that GMHS is the first animal shelter in the U.S. to be certified is remarkable."

Sensory challenges and difficulties can be experienced by a wide array of individuals, such as those who have autism or post-traumatic stress disorder.

A major challenge for those who have sensory sensitivity is seen in uneasiness or panic when experiencing overstimulation or loud noise, which can be a part of the animal shelter environment.

“GMHS is committed to bringing transformative change, dignity, and respect to all those we serve—people and pets alike," said April Martinez, the CEO of Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society. "As a KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Certified organization, we are thrilled for the increased inclusivity and enhanced experience we are now able to provide visitors.”

KultureCity is a non-profit organization that was founded in 2013 and has since created over 700 inclusive venues throughout four countries. According to KultureCity, approximately one in six individuals in the U.S. have a sensory need.

The staff at Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society were trained by medical professionals on how to identify visitors who may have sensory needs and how to properly handle any potential sensory overload situation.

A primary resource that will be available includes sensory bags, which contain noise-canceling headphones provided by Puro Sound Labs, fidget tools for anxiety and distress, verbal cue cards produced with assistance from Boardmaker and weighted lap pads. These items were specifically designed to provide those with sensory needs the proper tools to find ways to still comfortably enjoy the animal shelter experience.

Prior to the visit, families are additionally able to download the KultureCity app, which is free and can inform you on the sensory-friendly features that are available and how they can be accessed.