Humpback whale washes ashore on North Carolina's Outer Banks

RODANTHE, N.C. — A dead humpback whale has washed ashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

The Charlotte Observer reported Thursday that the 18-foot whale was found on Pea Island about half-mile north of Rodanthe.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the carcass shows some evidence of shark bites. But a shark attack is not necessarily the cause of death and likely occurred after the mammal died.

Biologists conducted a field assessment and collected tissue samples. The death will also be reported to the Marine Mammal Stranding Network.