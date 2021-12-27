K9 with Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office passes away after bone cancer diagnosis

The sheriff's office described K9 Benny as "the best boy" and said that he and his "always smiling face" will be deeply missed.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Dec. 14, 2021.

A K9 with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office passed away on Sunday after his recent diagnosis of pancreatitis and bone cancer.

According to the sheriff's office, K9 Benny was frequently called to help people in Suffolk, Southampton, Franklin and Newport News, in addition to the communities of Isle of Wight County.

In a social media post, the sheriff's office described Benny as "the best boy" and said that he and his "always smiling face" will be deeply missed. They thanked The Cove Veterinary Clinic, located in Suffolk, for taking care of Benny during his last days.