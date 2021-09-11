x
'Kissed a Pig' | Isle of Wight County school raises $4k for local non-profit group

A spokeswoman for Isle of Wight County Schools said the school was able to raise $4,466.72 for the United Way of South Hampton Roads.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Nov. 9, 2021.

One teacher at Smithfield Elementary School puckered up to a pig following a fundraiser for a local non-profit group.

To top off the fundraiser, students (pre-K through fifth grade) and staff members all vouched for a teacher to smooch a pig, provided by the Isle of Wight County School Land Lab.

Summer Dawkins, a third-grade teacher got the most votes and was chosen to kiss the snout of a pig.

She wasn't the only one, though! With the encouragement of Principal Pam Hatfield, the students started chanting for teachers Courtney Berard and Brandi Gray to join in on the fun.

