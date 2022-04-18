Komodo dragons, black vulture have some 'wild' Easter egg moments in Hampton Roads

Bird eggs are included in a Komodo dragon's natural diet, so don't worry! They were perfectly safe for the lizards in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is from a separate story about Easter that first aired on April 18, 2022.

Children in Hampton Roads weren't the only ones to enjoy colorful eggs this weekend!

At the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center in Virginia Beach, the Komodo dragons got blue, pink, and yellow eggs to snack on.

Bird eggs are included in a Komodo dragon's natural diet, so don't worry! They were perfectly safe for the lizards in Virginia Beach.

Happy Easter! We hope you're having as much fun with your egg hunts as our Komodo dragons are! pic.twitter.com/aAeZoz0Nv7 — Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) April 17, 2022

At the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News, Ethel the black vulture got to play with a blue egg.

Her beak didn't fit all the way around the egg, but even so, we can tell she's really enjoyed it.