It's a law in Virginia to bring your animals inside if it's too cold or too hot.

Remember: If it's too cold for you, it's too cold for them. If you see an animal that has been left outdoors, call your local Animal Control.

VIRGINIA, USA — With winter beginning to ramp up locally and the temperatures expected to be in the freezing range this weekend, it's a good time to think about your furry friends and their needs.

In Virginia, there's a law that says you need to bring your pets indoors and not leave them outside for too long if the weather is consistently above 85 degrees or below 32 degrees.

If left outside too long in freezing temperatures, your pets can suffer from hypothermia and become disoriented or possibly even die.

The law also applies when there are various severe weather events, as determined by the National Weather Service. That includes tornadoes, blizzards and more.

The ASPCA also provides tips on how to keep your animals safe and healthy during colder months:

Consider feeding them a bit more. Those extra calories in their diet can help their energy levels and keep them warm.

You can put petroleum jelly on your pet's paws if they need to go outside on the cold sidewalks. This can help prevent burns from salt and other snow-melting agents. Booties are also helpful.

Keep them cozy. While indoors, make sure they have a comfy bed or blankets near a source of heat.

Try not to shave long-haired animals during the winter and bathe them as little as possible. Longer coats will keep them warm, and if you bathe them too much it will take away essential oils from their skin or cause them to become dry and uncomfortable.