Cat rescue in Virginia Beach takes in 20 rescues at once, seeking support

After taking in about 20 cats and kittens from a home slated for demolition, a rescue organization in Virginia Beach is asking for help.

Lil Roar Cat Rescue, a nonprofit, said volunteers were doing all they could to take care of the pets, which were in bad shape when they were rescued on Wednesday.

Posts on the rescue's Facebook page said one cat didn't survive, and another, a kitten, will probably need to have its leg amputated. Several of the cats rescued are pregnant.

The shelter on Diamond Springs Road is asking for donations of money, kitten food, and kitten milk replacer (KMR).

The shelter provides medical care, spay and neuter services, microchip services, and fosters out kittens until they can be adopted.