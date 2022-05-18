The remains of Donald Hayes, 74, were discovered in a rugged area of Mingus Mountain. His dog, Ranger, was with him when searchers found the body.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Authorities in Yavapai County say a missing hiker was recently discovered deceased and his faithful dog had stayed by his side until rescue teams found both of them.

Donald Hayes, 74, of Prescott Valley contacted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office last Friday after became lost on Mingus Mountain.

YCSO informed the lost hiker to stay at his current location until a rescue team arrived. But authorities were not able to locate Hayes or his dog Ranger.

Rescue teams spent the next few days searching for the hiker on the ground and by air in rugged terrain.

On Wednesday, YCSO announced Hayes had been found deceased in an area that had been difficult to reach.

Ranger was found alive and had remained with Hayes. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment, YCSO said.

The Sheriff's Office said a medical examiner will be determining exactly how Hayes died.

Once we got to the top of the mountain our team separated to search 2 areas. Posted by Yavapai County Search and Rescue K9 Team on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

